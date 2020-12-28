ImageCoin Price Hits $0.0338 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $361,838.49 and $74,041.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000249 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 62.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,697,609 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

