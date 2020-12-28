IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barrington Research increased their price target on IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised IMAX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IMAX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.61.
Shares of IMAX stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. IMAX has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 51.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.
About IMAX
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.
