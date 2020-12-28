IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barrington Research increased their price target on IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised IMAX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IMAX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.61.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. IMAX has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 51.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

