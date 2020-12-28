Ingenico Group – GCS (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ingenico Group – GCS (OTCMKTS:INGIY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

INGIY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingenico Group – GCS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ingenico Group – GCS in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGIY opened at $29.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ingenico Group – GCS has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

