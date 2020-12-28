Injective Protocol Trading Up 23.5% This Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $69.95 million and $27.71 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $4.69 or 0.00017562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00132574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00633524 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00169390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00327371 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00059278 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,905,965 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

