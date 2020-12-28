Insider Selling: Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CRSA remained flat at $$10.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 296,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,871. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Get Crescent Acquisition alerts:

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.