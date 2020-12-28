Insider Selling: Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of CRSA remained flat at $$10.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 296,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,871. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.11.
Crescent Acquisition Company Profile
