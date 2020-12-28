Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 10,657 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.16, for a total value of $2,378,216.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,264,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,979,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $222.63. 103,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,088. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $225.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.80 and a 200 day moving average of $172.90.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

