Insider Selling: Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman Sells 22,186 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 22,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $499,406.86. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 275,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Quanex Building Products stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.68. 155,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $744.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 64.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 419,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 97.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after acquiring an additional 165,842 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.