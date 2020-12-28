Insider Selling: Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman Sells 22,186 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 22,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $499,406.86. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 275,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Quanex Building Products stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.68. 155,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $744.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.61.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 64.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 419,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 97.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after acquiring an additional 165,842 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.
