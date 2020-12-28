Insider Selling: Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells 17,742 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,907.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 367,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

