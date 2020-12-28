Insider Selling: SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Director Sells 25,410 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $259,436.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,465,918 shares in the company, valued at $311,057,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 22nd, Alexander Otto sold 1,988 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $20,277.60.
  • On Thursday, December 17th, Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00.
  • On Friday, December 11th, Alexander Otto sold 119,600 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $1,223,508.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 15th, Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $4,932,141.06.
  • On Wednesday, December 9th, Alexander Otto sold 456,494 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $4,747,537.60.
  • On Monday, December 7th, Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,492,307.25.
  • On Thursday, December 3rd, Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $1,882,081.44.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.27. 1,112,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,533. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,021,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,571,000 after buying an additional 835,284 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 7,515.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after buying an additional 13,263,657 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 181.1% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 2,389,937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,103,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 269,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 229.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,342 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit