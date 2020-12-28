Insider Selling: SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Director Sells 25,410 Shares of Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $259,436.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,465,918 shares in the company, valued at $311,057,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Alexander Otto sold 1,988 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $20,277.60.

On Thursday, December 17th, Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Alexander Otto sold 119,600 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $1,223,508.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $4,932,141.06.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Alexander Otto sold 456,494 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $4,747,537.60.

On Monday, December 7th, Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,492,307.25.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $1,882,081.44.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.27. 1,112,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,533. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,021,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,571,000 after buying an additional 835,284 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 7,515.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after buying an additional 13,263,657 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 181.1% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 2,389,937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,103,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 269,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 229.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,342 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

