Insider Selling: Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Director Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total transaction of C$162,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$364,800.48.

TSE:VFF opened at C$15.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -326.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.24. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.38.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$57.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

