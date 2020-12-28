Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Shares Up 6.3%

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) shares shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $10.98. 588,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 198,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Intellicheck by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intellicheck by 186.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Intellicheck by 25.0% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 125,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the period.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

