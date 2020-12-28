InterPrivate Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IPV)

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,487 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,141% compared to the average daily volume of 281 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in InterPrivate Acquisition by 400.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in InterPrivate Acquisition by 978.4% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,894,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

IPV traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $16.75. 2,998,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,343. InterPrivate Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

