Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) & First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Critical Contrast

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 12.15% 5.51% 0.58% First Internet Bancorp 14.96% 8.77% 0.64%

54.8% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Investar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Investar and First Internet Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Internet Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Investar presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential downside of 14.26%. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.58%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Investar.

Risk and Volatility

Investar has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investar and First Internet Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $95.66 million 1.85 $16.84 million $1.81 9.18 First Internet Bancorp $164.20 million 1.73 $25.24 million $2.51 11.52

First Internet Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Investar. Investar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Internet Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Investar pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Internet Bancorp pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Internet Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Internet Bancorp beats Investar on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate loans, such as second and other second mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, virtual vault, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, interactive teller machines, merchant card, and mobile wallet payment services. The company operates through a network of 30 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity, small installment, home improvement, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, public and healthcare finance, lines of credit, and letters of credit to individuals and commercial customers. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and offers municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it provides corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company offers its services through its Website, firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

