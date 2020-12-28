Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Signature Bank (SBNY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY):

12/17/2020 – Signature Bank is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $138.00 to $153.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $160.00.

12/8/2020 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Signature Bank was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

12/1/2020 – Signature Bank was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/27/2020 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $117.00 to $138.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $107.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/3/2020 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $134.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.62. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $378,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

