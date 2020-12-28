Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (ALA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE: ALA):

12/21/2020 – AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2020 – AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets.

12/15/2020 – AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) was given a new C$22.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

12/11/2020 – AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

12/10/2020 – AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$20.00 to C$24.00.

12/10/2020 – AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$20.00 to C$24.00.

10/30/2020 – AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) was given a new C$22.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$19.00 to C$22.00.

ALA stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$18.73. 301,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.09. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$8.71 and a 12-month high of C$22.74.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.90 million. Research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.67%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

