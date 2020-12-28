Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for KLA (KLAC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC):

12/23/2020 – KLA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $250.00.

12/14/2020 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $219.00 to $271.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $263.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $246.00 to $266.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/29/2020 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $246.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $224.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $259.08 on Monday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $268.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1,278.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

