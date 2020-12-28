Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Qorvo (QRVO)

Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/28/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2020 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $155.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $196.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2020 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $170.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Qorvo is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $133.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Qorvo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.44. The company had a trading volume of 956,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $170.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

