Investors Buy High Volume of Peabody Energy Call Options (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,084 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 340% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,155 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.44. 361,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,917. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $238.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.22 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

