IOST (IOST) Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $87.79 million and $21.46 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitkub, Bitrue, BitMart and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00046051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00298546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015935 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00028659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $564.29 or 0.02116049 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Koinex, Vebitcoin, IDAX, Upbit, CoinZest, Livecoin, Hotbit, Kucoin, WazirX, OKEx, GOPAX, Coineal, OTCBTC, DDEX, Kyber Network, Bitkub, ABCC, BitMax, IDEX, BigONE, Bithumb, DragonEX, Binance, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitrue, BitMart, Zebpay, DigiFinex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.