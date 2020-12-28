iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.41 Million

Brokerages expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post $76.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.20 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $59.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $263.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.88 million to $265.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $347.82 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $365.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.77.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,719,487 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $242.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $274.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 1.71.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

