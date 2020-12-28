iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Trading 0.9% Higher

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)’s share price rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.38 and last traded at $53.37. Approximately 89,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

