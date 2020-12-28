iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.05

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.05 and last traded at $94.05, with a volume of 47 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IYY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 469.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

