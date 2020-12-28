iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 1-Year High at $299.62

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $299.62 and last traded at $299.61, with a volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.79.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.