iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.96

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.96 and last traded at $85.96, with a volume of 673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

