ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.60

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 100030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITMPF shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITM Power in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Investec raised ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

