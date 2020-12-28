Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.93. Jabil posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.90. 21,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 126.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $45.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,573 shares in the company, valued at $12,151,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,176 shares of company stock worth $4,447,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 621,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,096 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 208.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 72,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its position in Jabil by 90.9% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 771,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

