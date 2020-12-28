Jane Street Group LLC Invests $104,000 in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTAQU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,358,000.

OTCMKTS BTAQU opened at $10.60 on Monday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

