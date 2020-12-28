Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REKR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 755.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 334,102 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

REKR stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REKR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

