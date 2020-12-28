Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BlueCity during the 3rd quarter worth $5,447,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLCT shares. ValuEngine cut BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on BlueCity in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BLCT opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.68. BlueCity Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $35.89.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.

