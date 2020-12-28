Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 32,503 Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

ICMB stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $62.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.67.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

