Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 178,301 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth about $491,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 51.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,114,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after buying an additional 719,618 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 97.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 50,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Separately, Erste Group upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of TKC opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1178 per share. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.