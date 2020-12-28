JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Stock Price Up 8.1%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s share price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 1,019,217 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 215,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.23.

About JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN)

JanOne Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in recycling, biotechnology, and technology business. It is involved in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs.

