JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on JELD. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,851,000 after buying an additional 3,627,176 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 486,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JELD opened at $24.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

