John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
PDT opened at $14.00 on Monday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
