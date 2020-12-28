JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 496.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $23.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $24.32.

