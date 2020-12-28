JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $543,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth $397,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEO opened at $35.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

