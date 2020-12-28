JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Precision BioSciences worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,753,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after acquiring an additional 601,186 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTIL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $490.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.21. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

