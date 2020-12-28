JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Oppenheimer by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oppenheimer by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oppenheimer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Oppenheimer by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OPY opened at $31.72 on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $276.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

