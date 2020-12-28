JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 1,060 Price Target for WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 890.77 ($11.64).

Get WPP plc (WPP.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 813 ($10.62) on Thursday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 756.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 657.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP plc (WPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP plc (WPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.