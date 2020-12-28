JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 12,262 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,262 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Agilysys worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $41.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.44. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $42.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Securities cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

