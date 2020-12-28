JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,678 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GRC opened at $32.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.97 million, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.60.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.98 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from The Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead sold 1,486 shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $51,014.38. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $17,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,500 shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $53,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

