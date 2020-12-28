JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.75. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

