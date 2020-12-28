JUIICE (JUI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One JUIICE token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $567.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUIICE has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JUIICE

JUI is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JUIICE

JUIICE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

