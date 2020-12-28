Jupai (NYSE:JP) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $2.21. Jupai shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 973 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Jupai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $66.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 15.03%.

Jupai Company Profile (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

