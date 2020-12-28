Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) Receives GBX 247.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 247.33 ($3.23).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) from GBX 249 ($3.25) to GBX 348 ($4.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Karl Sternberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 288.60 ($3.77). 285,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,312. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 262.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.55. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72).

About Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.