JUST 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $57.72 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $56.04 million and approximately $57.72 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

