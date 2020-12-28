Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. Kemper’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of Kemper stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $85.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 1,631.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 50,810 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 352.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

