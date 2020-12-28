Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) Insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG Acquires 185,000 Shares

Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,993,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,959,020.

Shares of CVE KGC traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,442. Kestrel Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V)

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Bling Capital Corp.

