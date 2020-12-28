Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) Insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG Acquires 185,000 Shares

Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,993,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,959,020.
Shares of CVE KGC traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,442. Kestrel Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.
About Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V)
See Also: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.