Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KNTE opened at $38.00 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

In other news, Director James B. Tananbaum acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit