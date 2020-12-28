Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Kirkland Lake Gold has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.